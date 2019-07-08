‘The Big Lebowski’ spin-off set for 2020 release

John Turturro's character Jesus Quintana is the subject of the new film

A Big Lebowski spin-off film, The Jesus Rolls, has finally secured a distributor and is now set for release in 2020.

Jesus Quintana, John Turturro’s character from the Coen Brothers’ beloved 1998 film, will be the protagonist of the movie. Turturro is of course reprising the role, while he’s also directed the movie from a script he penned himself.

Turturro revealed last month that he’d finished the movie, and it’s now being reported that The Jesus Rolls has moved a step closer to being released after securing a distributor. Variety are reporting that Screen Media have purchased the rights to the film, and a cinematic release is now planned for next year.

The Jesus Rolls will also star Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou, while the likes of Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson will also feature.

“It’s a bit of a racy movie,” Turturro explained in an interview last month. “It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail. It’s a comedy, but a very human comedy.”

Turturro made The Jesus Rolls with the full support of Joel and Ethan Coen.

“They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” he explained. “They said, ‘You gotta do it cause we’re not doing it!’ If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.”