‘The Bodyguard’ star Kevin Costner reflects on Whitney Houston’s death

Kevin Costner has paid fresh tribute to Whitney Houston as he reflected on her death at the SAG Awards.
The actor starred in the hit 1992 film alongside the late singer, who passed away in 2012, playing the titular bodyguard to Houston’s character Rachel Marron.
Speaking on the SAG red carpet last night (February 27), Costner was asked about how he keeps the late star’s spirit alive 10 years after her death.
“When movies are working at their very best, they’re about moments and images that you’ll never ever forget,” he told People.
Referring to Houston’s hit cover of Dolly Parton‘s ‘I Will Always Love You’, the star continued: “I don’t think we’ll ever forget when that little song came out, that she just blew up. She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same.
“We have a moment of her in that movie we’ll never ever forget that and I think that when movies are working at their best, that’s what can happen.”
Houston passed away on February 11, 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub following a drug overdose.
The Bodyguard became a huge hit when it was released, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time in 1992, while its soundtrack still holds the record for the biggest-selling soundtrack of all time.
The film is set to get the remake treatment, which was announced last year and will be written by playwright Matthew López. However, Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown has suggested that the film is a bad idea.
Houston is also set to get a biopic called I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which has been backed by the late star’s estate and will star Naomi Ackie as the singer. The film is reportedly set for release in 2022.