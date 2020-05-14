The cast of ‘Almost Famous’ set to reunite for ‘Origins’ anniversary podcast

The cast of Almost Famous are reuniting for the film’s 20th anniversary this year on James Andrew Miller’s ‘Origins’ podcast.

Those lined up so far include cast members Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Jason Lee, Patrick Fugit, Zooey Deschanel, Jimmy Fallon and Peter Frampton. The film’s composer Nancy Wilson is also set to appear alongside director Cameron Crowe, who is expected to discuss the film’s semi-autobiographical origins.

In a teaser trailer released yesterday (May 13), Miller reveals interview clips from the show, including one with Crowe. “It’s a first movie that I don’t think I was able to tell, and also didn’t have the money to tell it when I was first starting out,” the director and former writer for Rolling Stone said.

Other shows that have featured on the podcast in the past include Curb Your Enthusiasm and Sex & the City.

You can listen to the teaser trailer here:

Released in 2000, the film tells the story of teenage journalist William Miller who goes on tour with fictitious rock band Stillater as he tries to bag his first Rolling Stone cover story. Director Crowe wrote for the magazine in his youth and is said to be based on his time touring with bands including Led Zeppelin and The Eagles.

Writing about the film previously, Cameron said: “‘There will be absolutely no rock music in our house.’ With those epic words, my mother and father ushered in 1968. My mom was an English teacher, and early on she spotted the threat that rock posed to all those finely-bound books lining our cabinets.

“My sister and I lobbied hard, assuring them that drugs and promiscuous sex were not what our music was about. Rock was our poetry. Yes, came her reply, but ‘it’s the poetry of drugs and promiscuous sex!’ Of course she was right, but few were as good at feigning outrage as my sister and me.”

Reviewing the film for a previous anniversary, NME said: “Cameron Crowe’s love letter to his time as a music journalist is the kind of nostalgia that makes nostalgia something to look back on longingly. It’s by far and away the best “Wish You Were Here?” film of the year, and a strong contender for best “Wish You Were Here?” film of all time.

“What set ‘Almost Famous’ apart was the attention to period detail. Listen to ‘Fever Dog’ and ‘Love Comes and Goes’ and you’d swear they were recorded circa ’74 with bourbon and cigarette ash lining the mixing desks.”