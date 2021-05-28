Michael Chaves, who helmed the latest chapter in The Conjuring franchise, has confirmed that a post-credits scene nearly made the cut.

Speaking with NME to coincide with the release of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, Chaves spoke about the decision to scrap the intended scene.

“I’ll keep it a mystery as to what it was because it may be coming back in another form,” said the director, although he did elude to the scene being an expansion on some of the villains and ideas introduced in the film.

Advertisement

He continued: “We were really proud with the ending of the film. It felt like a finite close to the story.”

Watch NME‘s interview with Chaves below:

Chaves – who also directed The Curse of La Llorona from the franchise – added that this didn’t mean that the lid was closed on the story of The Conjuring franchise permanently.

Speaking about the villains of The Conjuring films, the filmmaker said that a crossover between the characters would be a welcome one. “[The franchise] does a really great job of making these iconic villains, I do think that a crossover would be great as it gets going,” he said.

The film sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, who must investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession. It’s the eighth film in the The Conjuring universe.

Advertisement

NME described the film as “popcorn horror at its most fun and irresistible” in its four-star review.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is in UK cinemas now