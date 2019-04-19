‘The Conjuring’ franchise star Lorraine Warren has died

She was known for investigating some of the most famous paranormal cases

Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigator who was the subject of The Conjuring franchise, has died, aged 92.

Warren, along with her husband Ed, was well known for investigating some of the most famous paranormal cases – not least the Amityville Horror hauntings and the Annabelle doll.

Lorraine’s passing was confirmed on Facebook by her grandson, who wrote: “Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed.

“She was happy and laughing until the very end. She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating her life and honouring her beautiful soul. Remember to treasure those you love while you can. Thank you and God bless you all.

In 2013 the Warrens were the subjects of The Conjuring movie with Vera Farmiga portraying Warren.

Farmiga took to Twitter to pay her respects. “My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honoured to portray her.”

In 1952, the Warrens founded the New England Society for Psychic Research, the oldest ghost hunting group in New England.

They authored numerous books about the paranormal and about their private investigations into various reports of paranormal activity. They claimed to have investigated over 10,000 cases during their career.

Ed died back in 2006, and was portrayed on screen in The Conjuring franchise by Patrick Wilson.

The Conjuring 2 was released in 2016 and a spin-off entitled The Nun was released in 2016. Meanwhile, The Conjuring will be getting a prequel called Annabelle Come Home, which is due out on June 28.