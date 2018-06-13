Here’s the frankly terrifying first trailer to ‘The Conjuring’ spin-off ‘The Nun’

"MAKE SURE YOU WATCH TO THE END". Go on, dare ya...

The first trailer for The Conjuring spin-off film, The Nun, has been unveiled – and it’s pretty unsettling. Check it out below.

Due for release on September 7, it follows 2017’s Annabelle: Creation. The original film came out in 2013.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret.

“Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

Now, a creepy first-look at the horror film has been released. Opening with the text “MAKE SURE YOU WATCH TO THE END”, the clip follows the young girl as she walks through the dark – unaware as to what lurks behind.

The Nun was directed by Corin Hardy and features American Horror Story’s Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene. The Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bichir portrays Father Burke.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that a third instalment of The Conjuring is also in the works – along with a third film from the Annabelle series.

In 2016, it was reported that the cast of The Conjuring 2 needed an ‘exorcist’ on set, following strange activity during the making of the first film.

“I’ve had some freaky stuff happen,” Vera Farmiga told Yahoo Movies. “I’ve experienced some weird occurrences, especially since shooting this, like a teacup flying off a shelf… I oftentimes get little cuts in threes, like three little claw marks… The first time around, I had a really prominent bruise that was like three claw-mark bruises. [There were] a lot of weird, inexplicable things.”