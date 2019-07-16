The creepy house from ‘The Conjuring’ is opening to the public

Dare you visit?

The Conjuring house is set to open its doors to the public later this year. Check out the video below.

Having purchased the iconic Harrisville, Rhode Island home, which inspired the 2013 horror, its new owners have revealed that they intend to let in fans and investigators to explore.

“This whole journey has been both scary — for many reasons other than paranormal — and exciting all at once,” said co-owner Jennifer Heinzen. “I love that we have the opportunity to share the home with others.”

Owner Cory Heinzen added: “All these people that just love the paranormal, they just wanted a peek at it. So why not give them a peek of it and let them come in and experience for themselves.”

Heinzen described the spooky pad as “a piece of paranormal history” and also revealed that they have experienced ghostly goings-on themselves since moving in.

“We had doors opening, footsteps and knocks,” he said. “I’ve had a hard time staying there by myself. I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, [but] it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.”

He added: “We immediately fell in love with it. Eight-and-a-half acres, a river in the back and a pond, it’s so serene down there, never mind the story behind the house, it’s a beautiful home. [Jennifer] honestly was more excited than I was, I think.”

An exact date as to when fans will be able to access the property has not been confirmed.

The 2013 film was based on the real-life story of the Perron family who lived in the Harrisville home throughout the 1970s, where many paranormal happenings were said to have occurred.

The Conjuring movie centres around Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal investigators, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. They come to the aid of the Perron family who are left traumatised by the paranormal happenings in their new home (which turns out to be a witch who cursed the house in 1863).