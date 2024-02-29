NewsFilm News

‘The Crow’ reboot shares first look at Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in iconic roles

"There's a real fragility and beauty to Bill's version of the Crow"

By Chris Edwards
Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven in The Crow reboot. Credit: Lionsgate

The Crow reboot, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, has revealed a series of first-look images.

The photos see Skarsgård step into the role of goth rocker Eric Draven, with his version of the iconic character featuring plenty of black make-up, a mixture of unique tattoos, and a much shorter hairstyle than the original movie’s late star Brandon Lee, who lost his life through a tragic on-set accident during production.

The upcoming remake is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White And The Huntsman, Ghost In The Shell), who told Vanity Fair that he considers the film a tribute to Lee’s memory, despite it being an entirely new take on the 1994 horror-revenge love story. The original movie was based on the 1989 comic book series of the same name by James O’Barr.

Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven in The Crow reboot. Credit: Lionsgate

“Brandon was an original voice, and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow and I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film,” Sanders said, adding that Skarsgård brings a “disturbing beauty” to the role.

“There’s a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that.”

Two additional images from the upcoming reboot tease Eric and Shelly’s (FKA Twigs) dark romance. The first photo sees the pair cosying up by a camp fire, while the second shows the couple kissing through a thin white veil between them.

Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in The Crow. Credit: Lionsgate

Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in The Crow. Credit: Getty Images

“What drew me to this was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that,” Sanders explained. “Look, I grew up listening to Joy Division and the Cure, and this movie is a bit like a Cure song—the beauty of melancholy.”

On Eric’s updated appearance, Sanders said that he took inspiration from modern-day artists, revealing that he blended the original look with stylistic influences from the likes of Post Malone and Lip Peep to create a relatable character.

The director added that he hopes “people who are 19 today look at [Eric] and go, ‘That guy is us.'”

In other news, FKA Twigs recently teased the arrival of her new techno-inspired album.

The Crow is currently set to land in cinemas on June 7, 2024.

