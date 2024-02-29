‘The Crow’ reboot shares first look at Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in iconic roles

The Crow reboot, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, has revealed a series of first-look images.

The photos see Skarsgård step into the role of goth rocker Eric Draven, with his version of the iconic character featuring plenty of black make-up, a mixture of unique tattoos, and a much shorter hairstyle than the original movie’s late star Brandon Lee, who lost his life through a tragic on-set accident during production.

The upcoming remake is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White And The Huntsman, Ghost In The Shell), who told Vanity Fair that he considers the film a tribute to Lee’s memory, despite it being an entirely new take on the 1994 horror-revenge love story. The original movie was based on the 1989 comic book series of the same name by James O’Barr.

“Brandon was an original voice, and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow and I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film,” Sanders said, adding that Skarsgård brings a “disturbing beauty” to the role.

“There’s a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that.”

Two additional images from the upcoming reboot tease Eric and Shelly’s (FKA Twigs) dark romance. The first photo sees the pair cosying up by a camp fire, while the second shows the couple kissing through a thin white veil between them.

“What drew me to this was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that,” Sanders explained. “Look, I grew up listening to Joy Division and the Cure, and this movie is a bit like a Cure song—the beauty of melancholy.”

On Eric’s updated appearance, Sanders said that he took inspiration from modern-day artists, revealing that he blended the original look with stylistic influences from the likes of Post Malone and Lip Peep to create a relatable character.

The director added that he hopes “people who are 19 today look at [Eric] and go, ‘That guy is us.'”

In other news, FKA Twigs recently teased the arrival of her new techno-inspired album.

The Crow is currently set to land in cinemas on June 7, 2024.