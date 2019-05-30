Watch the stunning trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance’

The film is set years before Jim Henson's original movie

The first trailer for Netflix’s new Dark Crystal prequel series has been released – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance takes place years before the events in Jim Henson’s 1982 movie and was executively produced by the creator’s daughter, Lisa.

The series will comprise of 10 episodes, each an hour long, that will follow three young Gelfling as they “inspire a rebellion against the cruel Emperor when they discover a horrifying secret.”

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel will provide the voices for the three Gelfling, named Rian, Brea, and Deet. Other versions of the elf-like creatures will be voiced by the likes of Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alicia Vikander, and more.

Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Harvey Fierstein, and Andy Samberg will play the Skeksis and Mystics.

The series, meanwhile, has been directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Grimsby), and will arrive on Netflix on August 30. Much like Henson’s original movie, Age Of Resistance will rely on puppetry over computer animation.

As well as The Dark Crystal, Henson was also responsible for creating The Muppets and his work on the David Bowie-starring film Labyrinth, Sesame Street, and Fraggle Rock.

In 2017, it was reported that a new spin-off film to Labyrinth was in the works. According to Deadline, the new movie would “create a new story within the universe created in the original movie” and would be directed by Fede Alvarez (The Girl In The Spider’s Web).