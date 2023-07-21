‘The Deepest Breath’ is being called “the most moving documentary” on Netflix ever

Netflix viewers are describing The Deepest Breath as the “most moving” documentary ever released on the streaming platform.

The film, which became available on the service yesterday (July 20), offers and inside look at the swimmers who compete against each other by diving to the depths of the ocean after taking a single breath of air.

A synopsis reads: “A free diver trains to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver. This film follows the paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the free diving world, documenting the rewards and risks of chasing a dream through ocean depths.

Advertisement

The film, which is directed by Laura McGann, sees various divers risk death to plunge the equivalent of a 70 story skyscraper while holding their breath. In one scene, diver Alessia Zecchini passes out after attempting to break a world record by freediving for four minutes.

Following the film’s release, viewers have since flooded social media with praise for the documentary, with many describing it as “moving”, “profoundly beautiful”, and “a must-watch”.

“The Deepest Breath on Netflix is maybe the most moving documentary on here I have ever seen. I am still processing it and I think I’m going to rewatch it again here in a few after I’ve just finished it. Wow is an understatement watching this,” tweeted one person.

Another wrote: “Run, don’t walk, to see #theDeepestBreath on Netflix. Hands down one of the most beautiful documentaries and love stories I have ever seen. I am not okay. Brilliantly executed by #LauraMcGann.”

“Wow… The Deepest Breath on #Netflix… This is the most beautifully told story about a truly inspiring Irish person & the profound impact he made on the world. A roller coaster of emotions & a must watch,” added another user.

Advertisement

You can find more reactions below.

#TheDeepestBreath: a profoundly beautiful, take-your-breath-away documentary about one of the scariest sports in the world. This should be at the top of your Netflix list. pic.twitter.com/u9r7R6Q1hl — Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) July 19, 2023

@NetflixUK my heart has been in my mouth since I turned #thedeepestbreath on this is absolutely scary, emotional, everything all in one!! 😭 — Sean McLuckie (@sean_mcluckie) July 19, 2023

The Deepest Breath on #netflix is maybe the most moving documentary on love I have ever seen. I am still processing it and I think I’m going to rewatch it again here in a few after I’ve just finished it. Wow is an understatement watching this. #TheDeepestBreath #documentary — Joanie (@joanieknits) July 19, 2023

Run, don’t walk, to see #theDeepestBreath on ⁦@netflix⁩ . Hands down one of the most beautiful documentaries and love stories I have ever seen. I am not okay. Brilliantly executed by #LauraMcGann pic.twitter.com/qquyfax9X8 — ASABI LEE (@TheRealAsabiLee) July 20, 2023

Wow … the Deepest Breath on #Netflix… This is the most beautifully told story about a truly inspiring Irish person & the profound impact he made on the world. A roller coaster of emotions & a must watch. #thedeepestbreath #Documentary #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/TfnD8BlTRs — Dr. Lhara Mullins (@LharaMullins) July 19, 2023

In other Netflix news, the streamer recently scrapped its cheapest available ad-free subscription in the US and UK.