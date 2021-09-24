‘The Evil Dead’ is returning to US cinemas for 40th anniversary

Sam Raimi’s horror classic The Evil Dead is returning to cinema screens in America as a celebration of its 40th anniversary.

The film stars Bruce Campbell as student Ash Williams, who must battle demons and supernatural spirits after they possess his group of friends on a trip to a cabin in the woods.

The film, which was first released in October 1981, received a cult following and rave reviews from the likes of Stephen King, and went on to inspire a broader franchise. The next film, Evil Dead Rise, is in development at New Line Cinema and will receive a theatrical release in the UK. It will stream on HBO Max in the US.

Campbell – who will serve as a producer on the project – won’t make an onscreen return as Ash, as was the case with the previous film.

Speaking to Knox News in a new interview, Campbell revealed: “[We’re] planning to shoot the next Evil Dead movie in New Zealand later this year.”

He went on to say that the upcoming movie will be “set in a modern-day urban setting”, adding: “It’s out of the woods. That’s the best thing to say.”

Fans of the original film can now purchase tickets for the dedicated anniversary event courtesy of Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing on Thursday, (October 7) at 7:30pm across the US.

Elsewhere, Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed until February 2022, developers Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have confirmed.

The decision to delay the game until February 2022 was announced via the official Evil Dead: The Game Twitter account, where the studios revealed that the time will be spent improving the game as well as implementing a new single-player opinion.