‘The Exorcist: Believer’ trailer sees Ellen Burstyn return in direct sequel

A trailer has been released for the horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer – check it out below.

Directed by David Gordon Green, who helmed the recent Halloween reboot trilogy, The Exorcist: Believer similarly serves as a direct sequel to William Friedkin’s 1973 original.

As shown in the trailer, the connecting thread is the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, who is tracked down by concerned father Victor (Leslie Odom Jr.) to help save his possessed daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum).

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela, on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.”

Other confirmed cast members include Ann Dowd, Raphael Sbarge, Jennifer Nettles and Okwui Okpokwasili.

The Exorcist: Believer is the first entry in a planned trilogy, with a follow-up titled The Exorcist: Deceiver scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025.

The original Exorcist, based on the book by William Peter Blatty, was followed by sequels Exorcist II: The Heretic in 1977 and 1990’s The Exorcist III. Both the fourth and fifth installments in the franchise, Exorcist: The Beginning and Dominion, served as prequels.

The upcoming sixth entry ignores all the events in past sequels, like Green’s Halloween reboot which brought back Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Advertisement

In 2016, The Exorcist was adapted into a TV series which was designed as a continuation of the original film. The series was cancelled in 2018 after two seasons.

The Exorcist: Believer is released in cinemas on October 13, 2023.