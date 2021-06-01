The Exorcist filmmaker William Friedkin has praised A Quiet Place Part II.

The director, who also made The French Connection, took to social media to share his thoughts on the sequel movie in John Krasinski’s horror universe.

“A QUIET PLACE 2 is a classic horror film,” Friedkin wrote on Twitter. “Cinema is back.”

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright also tweeted about seeing Krasinski’s film on the big screen, writing: “A perfect night out with @johnkrasinski ’s ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’ at Odeon Leicester Square in Dolby Cinema.

“Saw my trailer in the wild for the first time. And I salute Kat on concessions for her badge that stated Hot Fuzz as her favourite film.”

A Quiet Place Part II broke the US box office record in the pandemic era on its opening weekend last week.

Across its first three days in cinemas, A Quiet Place Part II generated $48million (£34m) in revenue, making it the biggest three-day haul since the pandemic began.

NME gave the film four stars, writing in our review: “Krasinski has promised that a third film is coming to close out the story and, given the quality of the first two, it’s extremely welcome.

“He’s shown himself to be a director worth shouting about, but only once you’ve left the silence of the cinema.”

A Quiet Place Part II arrives in UK cinemas on June 3.