John Travolta and Fred Durst’s new movie ‘The Fanatic’ bombs at US box office

Ouch.

John Travolta’s latest film has bombed at the US box office in its opening weekend.

The Fanatic, which is directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, took a paltry $3,153 (£2,615) on Friday from 52 cinemas, with final totals for the Labor Day weekend yet to be confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the poor showing marks Travolta’s fourth box office bomb in a row.

The psychological thriller stars Travolta as Moose, an avid movie fan who becomes obsessed with fictional action hero Hunter Dunbar. When he is cheated out of his chance to meet Dunbar, Moose’s actions take a increasingly terrifying turn.

An official synopsis teases that Moose’s fixation turns from “stalking to ambition of destroying the star’s life”.

The movie is said to have been inspired by the real-life story of a fan that once stalked Durst.

Discussing the project last year, Travolta revealed his admiration for Durst , saying: “It was maybe my favourite experience I’ve had.” The actor then hailed Durst as “so generous” and “such an artist”.

“He allowed me to create a character that no one else would allow,” he continued. “It’s really a wild character and I felt very free to do that.”

He added: “He already edited this film in his imagination so he knows how he’s gonna put it together.”

In an overwhelmingly negative review, US critic Rex Reed described the film as “a cheap and cheesy disaster”.

“Directed by schlocky hack director Fred Durst from a moronic script by Durst and David Bekerman, The Fanatic is meant to be a scary and touching valentine to the same festering memory of putrid Hollywood as Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but the only thing worth remembering is Travolta’s brave, misguided performance,” wrote Reed.

A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.