‘The Favourite’ director Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to adapt gothic novel ‘The Hawkline Monster’

Yorgos Lanthimos, director of The Favourite, is the latest director linked with an adaptation of notorious gothic western The Hawkline Monster.

Since the book’s release in 1974, the novel has had many attempted big-screen adaptations.

The latest hope of an adaptation of the book comes from New Regency, who are in talks with Lanthimos to direct.

It producer Roy Lee will produce the film alongside Andrew Trapani and Steven Schneider and Lanthimos, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

An adaptation of The Hawkline Monster has been in the works for decades, and New Regency acquired the rights for the creation by striking a deal with the estate of the book’s author Richard Brautigan.

One attempt at a movie based on the book came from Hal Ashby, who spent over a decade trying to make the film in the 1970s and 1980 with Jack Nicholson and Dustin Hoffman both on board for the potential film, but clashes with Brautigan over specifics regarding the script.

After Ashby’s death in 1988, Tim Burton tried to get an adaptation off the ground, with Nicholson still set to star, this time alongside Clint Eastwood. Once again, though, it never came to fruition.

The Hawkline Monster follows two heroes hired by a 15 year-old girl called Magic Child, tasked with killing a monster that lives in caves beneath the house of a Miss Hawkline.

Olivia Colman won an Oscar for Best Actress for Lanthimos’ The Favourite last year.