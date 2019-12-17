The first reactions to ‘Cats’ are in: “Way too horny for its own good”

Cats held its world premiere last night in New York City, and the first reactions to the controversial CGI film are rolling in.

The premiere was attended by the likes of Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, who star in the film alongside the likes of James Corden, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson and Sir Ian McKellen.

The reactions from the premiere so far appear to sit somewhere between wonder and bewilderment, and despite a lot of positive reviews coming in, the overriding emotion seems to be confusion.

“The CATS movie is the strangest, most bewildering, queerest, magical, and spectacular cinematic experience I have ever had,” one Twitter user said. “I am not sure what just happened but I know that it was something worth experiencing.”

Another was slightly less complimentary, though just as confused, writing: “It brings me no pleasure to report that CATS is way too horny for its own good.”

Elsewhere, it seems that just a pair of photos will do more than enough in explaining the seemingly harrowing experience of watching Cats.

It was one of a smattering of negative reviews, including one that simply said “the worst thing about cats is that jason derulo is the best part”.

Derulo recently said that he was upset by the size of his penis in the film, saying: “They CGI’d my dick out” while appearing on Sirius XM radio.

Cats director Tom Hooper recently revealed that the controversial new live-action film had to be largely remade after the hugely critical reaction its first trailer received.

Upon its release back in July, the first Cats trailer was met with outrage and confusion across the internet, which led Hopper and his team to go back to the drawing board.

Despite this, the film’s producers Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan have defended Cats against the criticism, saying they thought the reaction was “pretty solid”.