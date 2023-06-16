‘The Flash’ director claims “weird” CGI was intended: “We are in the perspective of The Flash”

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has hit back at claims that the new DC movie has bad CGI.

In the build up to the film’s release, many fans shared clips of the trailer on Twitter and mocked the superhero movie’s special effects.

In a new interview with i09, Msuchietti addressed the criticism head-on, and said that the “weird” look of the film’s CGI was completely intentional.

Advertisement

The director was discussing one scene in particular, in which The Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) is seen saving babies from a nursery as a building begins collapse around him.

Muschietti said: “We are in the perspective of The Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this ‘waterworld’, which is basically being in Barry’s POV [point of view].

“It was part of the design so if it looks a little weird to you that was intended,” he added.

Despite the complaints about the CGI, The Flash has generally been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Oddly, The Flash being so brilliant actually gives DC a bit of a headache. The studio’s new head honcho, James Gunn, is currently planning a much-publicised reboot of its comic book movie universe that may not include the Scarlet Speedster. Throw in Miller’s even more publicised personal problems and a poorly received film could have provided the perfect opportunity to have him (and the bad press) jog off into the sunset. Given the critical buzz and potential box office bump, that looks unlikely now. The Flash’s future is starting to look a lot sparkier than his past.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti recently confirmed that Tom Cruise called them to praise the latest DC film.