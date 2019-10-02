‘The Gentlemen’: Watch Matthew McConaughey star as a weed honcho in trailer for new Guy Ritchie film

He's joined by an all-star class including Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery

The first trailer for a forthcoming Guy Ritchie movie The Gentlemen has been released.

Ritchie (Snatch; Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) returns to his criminal underground movie roots with the London-based film, which hits UK and Irish cinemas on January 1, 2020.

Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong and Eddie Marsan all star in the movie centred on Mickey Pearson’s (McConaughey) weed empire.

When rumours emerge that Pearson is considering cashing out of his business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail by others who are trying to capitalise on his move.

In the trailer Golding’s character tells Pearson: “You’re out of touch, and I would like you to consider an offer.” Pearson answers: “I am not for sale.”

What follows is a montage of bloody gun fights and scheming, soundtracked by Cream’s 1967 classic ‘Sunshine For Your Love’.

The Gentlemen, written and directed by Ritchie, comes after his 2019 live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin.

Aladdin drew much criticism in the run up to its release, including accusations of whitewashing and a backlash to Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie.