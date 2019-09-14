‘The Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola “embarrassed” it’s Boris Johnson’s favourite film

He added that Johnson is about to “bring the UK to ruin”

Francis Ford Coppola has said he’s “feels badly” that The Godfather is Boris Johnson’s favourite movie.

The acclaimed American director lamented the fact that the British Prime Minister has joined in with “modern history’s most brutal figures, including Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi” in prizing his film above all others.

Coppola has now responded to Johnson’s revelation – first revealed by the Daily Mail in July – explaining to London website MarketWatch why he’s so unhappy about it. “I feel badly that scenes in a gangster film might inspire any activity in the real world or [provide] encouragement to someone I see is about to bring the beloved United Kingdom to ruin,” he said.

He added that Johnson is about to “bring the UK to ruin” over Brexit. “I love the United Kingdom and its many contributions to humanity, ranging from our beautiful language and Newtonian physics to penicillin,” he said, “and am horrified that it would even consider doing such a foolish thing as leaving the European Union.”

Johnson specifically loves the retribution killings depicted in Coppola’s 1972 gangster classic, which stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Theresa May told the Mail on Sunday that her three favourite films are Casablanca, You Only Live Twice, and The Fugitive.