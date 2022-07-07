‘The Godfather’ star James Caan has died aged 82

James Caan, the Academy Award-nominated star best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died at the age of 82.

The news was confirmed via a message posted on actor’s social media. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The message concludes with “End of tweet” – a nod to the phrase that Caan used to wrap up all his tweets.

After beginning his career in films like El Dorado (1966), Countdown (1967) and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rain People (1969), Caan went on to have success in a number of films, including Misery (1990), Dick Tracy (1990) and Bottle Rocket (1996).

Caan was due to reunite with director Francis Ford Coppla on Megalopolis, which was scheduled to begin filming later this year.

No cause of death has been provided yet.

This is a developing story