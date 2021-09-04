‘The Green Knight’ finally gets UK cinema release date

The Green Knight, the long-awaited A24 fantasy-horror film starring Dev Patel, has finally been given a UK release date.

According to Variety, the David Lowery film, which also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris and more, will now arrive in UK cinemas on September 24; it will also be available on Amazon Prime the same day.

It comes after Entertainment Film Distributors pulled the film’s UK cinema release back in July due to coronavirus concerns. Cinemas in the UK were advised to withdraw all trailers and posters until further notice.

Variety reports that discussions regarding the film’s release were ongoing for quite some time, with A24 keen to see The Green Knight land in UK cinemas. The publication also notes that some distributors feared the film could have been “gone and lost forever”.

Watch a trailer for The Green Knight below:

In The Green Knight, Patel stars as Sir Gawain, the headstrong nephew of King Arthur (played by Harris), who “embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men”.

A synopsis for the film continues: “Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.”

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have been delayed as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.

The highly-anticipated sequel, which sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Maverick, will now release in cinemas on May 27, 2022, instead of November 19, 2021.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been pushed back to September 30, 2022, four months after its original slated release on May 27, 2022. Paramount has also delayed Jackass Forever from October 22, 2021, to February 4, 2022.