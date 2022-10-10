‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas

The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas.

The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas.

Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by Grinch 20 Christmases prior, though when she returns to town to seek closure, she learns that the Grinch’s bloodlust hasn’t waned.

Advertisement

The film, which has been directed by Steven LaMorte and written by Flip and Finn Kobler, is due to stream online for free from December 15.

The Mean One is also due to star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher.

“As a passionate fan of seasonal horror (and the Terrifier franchise), The Mean One is exactly the kind of film that lands on my personal ‘nice list,'” said Alex Williams, manager of acquisitions and development at XYZ Films (via MovieWeb).

“This movie is a stunningly great time with a ferociously subversive turn from David Howard Thornton — and XYZ Films is so proud to be bringing this soon-to-be iconic Christmas slasher to audiences this holiday season.”

The Grinch has famously been adapted a number of times, notably with 2000’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey, and in 2018’s The Grinch starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Advertisement

The new horror version comes in the wake of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey, which gives a more twisted take on A.A. Milne’s beloved character as Christopher Robin invites a friend to visit Pooh, Piglet and Eeyore in the woods, before realising they have “been abandoned” and “have turned wild”.

The film was made possible after Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain earlier this year, giving anyone free rein to use the character in creative media.

The project doesn’t include Tigger, however, as he remains under Disney’s copyright after not being introduced until 1928.