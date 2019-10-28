‘The Grudge’: Watch the haunting first trailer for the new horror remake

The film is out in early 2020

The first trailer for the new remake of The Grudge has been revealed – watch it below.

The film, which is set to come out in early 2020, re-imagines both the 2002 Japanese original and the 2004 Japanese-American remake, and the first trailer hints at a deeply creepy, surreal new edition.

The Grudge hits cinemas on January 3, 2020. Nicolas Pesce will direct the film, which stars Andrea Riseborough, John Cho and Betty Gilpin.

Speaking to EW about the film, Pesce said: “The beauty of The Grudge franchise, both the American and Japanese iterations, is it’s an anthology series. Every movie is a different story of different characters having different interactions with this curse.

“In today’s age where we’re remaking everything, I thought it would be fun to dive into The Grudge universe where we don’t have to remake anything, but rather a new chapter in this canon.”

Riseborough will play a police officer who gets tangled up in a case from the earlier films.

Speaking of her character’s role in the film, Pesce says: “We follow her, as well as two other storylines, that are all interacting with this grudged house in small town America.

“Like the old films, it’s a tapestry of three different stories that interweave and all take place at slightly different times, centered around this one house that’s at the center of this case that this cop is working on.”

Back in 2016, a baseball game in Japan was bizarrely interrupted when two ‘ghosts’ entered the field of play and faced off against other in a promotional stunt for Sadako v Kayako, which pitted the ghosts from the original Grudge and Ringu against each other.