‘The Hunt’ gets new release date after Trump prompted initial cancellation

The Hunt has been re-confirmed for an upcoming theatrical release, after its first campaign was cancelled last year.

The satirical horror film focuses on a group of “elite” Americans tracking down and killing “red state” conservatives for sport.

“This is not a dangerous movie,” the film’s co-writer Damon Lindelof told Variety. “This is not a provocative movie. This is not a divisive movie.”

The Hunt will now be released in the US on March 13 – a UK release date iis yet to be confirmed.

The initial release was cancelled due to the timings, in close proximity to the mass shootings in Ohio, Texas and California.

Donald Trump had also scorned the film’s ambition, tweeting: “The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Producer Jason Blum supported the decision at the time to pull the film from release. “There was this wild kind of tornado of events, and it just seemed like the right thing to do,” he told Variety.

Cinemas in the UK had previously axed south London gang drama Blue Story following in-cinema violence (before screenings for another film, Frozen 2) but retracted their decision in the wake of accusations of censorship from audiences and critics.