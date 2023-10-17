The internet is laughing at Dwayne Johnson’s new waxwork

Fans have been poking fun at Dwayne Johnson‘s new waxwork located in Paris after feeling like something was missing from it.

The actor and former professional wrestler’s wax figure was unveiled at the Grevin Museum in Paris, France on Monday, October 16. The sculpture resembles the actor with its muscular physique, tattoos and shaved head.

Fans lined up to take photos with the waxwork which is posed with its arms crossed and dressed in a blue collared shirt and navy blue trousers. After its unveiling, the museum posted photos of the sculpture to their official Instagram page. Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their concern about something feeling off with the figure.

“Yikes! That is not the Rock, maybe his stuntman lol,” one person said while another wrote: “Im so sorry, guys, but the rock looks like he got food poisoning.”

A commenter called out the museum for the unacceptable quality of the wax figure. “Not one of your best guys – considering the quality of the rest of the museum, there’s something not right about the sculpt on this,” they commented.

The Jumanji actor isn’t the only one to recieve a waxwork this year. Back in July, Madame Tussauds unveiled seven new Harry Styles waxworks across their international locations.

The seven new statues are located around the world with one placed in Madame Tussauds London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Each one depicts Styles in some of his most memorable outfits.

In other Dwayne Johnson news, John Cena recently said that he apologised to the former wrestler after previously criticising his career transition from the WWE into acting.

“I went about it the wrong way,” Cena said. “I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about.

“And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way.”