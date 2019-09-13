The ‘Joker’s’ connection to the DC Universe has been clarified by director Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips has spoken about the connection at TIFF

The Joker‘s connection to the DC Universe has been clarified following confusion about the link between the two.

Throughout the production of the film, director Todd Phillips said the film would not be “following anything” from the DC Comic series on which the character was based. However, fans have noted several connections – including ones to the Dark Knight. Throughout the production of the film, director Todd Phillips said the film would not be “following anything” from the DC Comic series on which the character was based. However, fans have noted several connections – including ones to the Dark Knight.

In a new Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival, Philips confirmed the film belonged to Warner Bros. new label for standalone DC projects while also confirming the separation of the two projects.

“It’s not really connected to that [DC] Universe,” Phillips said. “And it was really intentionally not.”

He continued: “I mean the original idea when I went to [Warner Bros] with the idea was not just about one movie, but about a label – sort of a side label to DC, where you can do these kind of character study, low-rent, low-budget movies, where you get a filmmaker to come in and do some deep dive into a character.

“So it was never meant to connect, so I don’t see it connecting to anything in the future. I think this is just this movie, you know?”

Earlier this week, Phillips dismissed claims that Joaquin Phoenix could reprise the iconic villain to do battle against Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Pattinson, who was recently announced as the next Caped Crusader, sparked speculation when he made a “mundane” comment about Phoenix to Variety, before requesting for it not to be used.

Further speculation claimed that Joker would be responsible for sparking a new world within the DC universe which could include Batman and indeed Joaquin Phoenix’s villain.

However, Phillips dismissed the idea and confirmed that the two iterations of the iconic characters won’t appear in a future film together. “No, definitely not,” Phillips told Variety.

In a five-star review for NME, Greg Wetherall called Joker an “instant classic that sees Joaquin Phoenix translate a discombobulating sensation from the screen to your senses, while director Todd Phillips creates a melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence.”