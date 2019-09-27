‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ actor Robert Garrison has died

"It's a huge loss to the family"

Robert Garrison, who played Tommy in The Karate Kid franchise, has died.

His publicist Rick Henriques confirmed the 59-year-old’s death to the Hollywood Reporter. “It is a huge loss to the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai family,” Henriques said. “He was a great guy and a great actor.” No cause of death was disclosed.

The actor who appeared in The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid: Part II and was best known for the famous line “Get him a bodybag!”, also recently made a one off appearance in the second season of spin off YouTube TV series Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai writer-producer Jon Hurwitz was one of the first to pay tribute to the actor on Twitter. “I’m heartened to know how much Rob enjoyed and cherished his time working on Cobra Kai. We were looking forward to seeing his smiling face again this season, as we had plans for Tommy to ride again. But he’ll remain in our thoughts every day as we strive to make him proud. #RIP,” he wrote.

The actor starred alongside Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) in both movies and the recent TV series, which was renewed for a third season earlier this year.

Garrison also appeared in the 1986 film Iron Eagle and in a number of TV shows, including Coach, MacGyver and Columbo.