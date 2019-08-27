All hail

Netflix has released the first trailer for The King, its forthcoming adaptation of William Shakespeare’s King Henry V.

The clip provides the first look at Timothee Chalamet as Hal, the seemingly reluctant heir to the English throne who is living among everyday people after turning his back on royalty.

After the death of his tyrannical ruler father, Hal becomes Henry V and is forced to deal with his father’s chequered legacy – including war and political turmoil.

As well as Chalamet, the film also stars Joel Edgerton as the troubled knight John Falstaff who is Henry’s closest and most trusted advisor.

Falstaff remarks in the trailer: “A king has no friends, only followers and foe.”

Other notable cast members include Lily Rose Depp as Henry’s love interest Catherine as well as Robert Pattinson as The Dauphin (Henry’s nemesis) and Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV.

The King will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2. It will also be released in selected cinemas in both the UK and North America, heightening the chances of it being an Oscar contender.

Chalamet will also be seen later this year in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. Among those joining Ronan and Chalamet include Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh.