‘The Lighthouse’ director Robert Eggers reveals his favourite horror films

Can you guess what they are?

Robert Eggers, the man behind psychological horror The Lighthouse, has revealed a list of his own favourite horror films.

Speaking during a Q&A on Reddit, one fan asked Eggers what his favourite horror film was and he replied with a ton of his favourite scary movies.

It is unclear whether the list was in order but among the films he listed were the 1922 German horror Nosferatu, Ridley Scott’s Alien, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, The Exorcist and The Birds.

He also listed dark thrillers among the more classic horrors including David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is being considered for an Oscar for his role in The Lighthouse while his co-star Willem Dafoe is being fielded as Best Supporting Actor for his role in the psychological horror.

The movie has received widespread acclaim since debuting at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where Eggers scooped the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Prize.

It sees Pattinson and Dafoe star as two lighthouse keepers who begin to grapple with their sanity amid isolation on a small island.

NME recently awarded the film five stars, describing it as “The Shining meets Moby Dick in the most gripping horror of the year. This is an extraordinary, unsettling film exploring the very darkest crevices of human nature – it will stay with you long after the final howls of the lighthouse’s foghorn sound.”

It is out in UK cinemas on January 31, 2020.