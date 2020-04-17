The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers has revealed more about what fans can expect from his upcoming new horror film, The Northman.

Starring lexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the film is described as a “10th Century Viking epic” and centres around a Nordic prince who sets out to avenge his murdered father.

Speaking about the film on Film Independent Coffee Talk, Eggers discussed how the production has temporarily ceased whilst the coronavirus pandemic continues, Eggers said: “Most of the actors were there, we were doing makeup and costume tests, and then we had to stop.

Advertisement

“There’s a very small crew that is continuing to work on things. Armor makers are working on armour for the characters. Prosthetics are being made. I’m doing my work with the DP and the storyboard artist. There are things that need to be happening.

“Our location manager is constantly checking in on the locations, some of which are just now semi-built sets.”

Explaining the difference between this and his other films, Eggers said: “The scale is so huge and there are so many more locations and things that I couldn’t do everything or know every prop myself. That’s been a challenge with the new movie.”

He continued: “There’s many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we’re building sets there. We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages, we’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they’ll need to do, designing the shots of the films. There’s a lot more storyboarding.

“Generally I only storyboard the scenes that have visual effects or animals and stunts, things where all the departments need to be on the same page for it to work out. But this movie there is rarely a scene that isn’t on a boat or doesn’t have a lot of extras. We’re storyboarding most of the film, which is taking a lot of time and we’re continuing to do that now on this hiatus.”

Advertisement

Reviewing The Lighthouse earlier this year, NME said: “This is an extraordinary, unsettling film exploring the very darkest crevices of human nature – it will stay with you long after the final howls of the lighthouse’s foghorn sound.”