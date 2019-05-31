Check out the first character posters from ‘The Lion King’

The CGI remake hits cinemas in July

The first posters from Disney‘s upcoming remake of The Lion King have been released, giving fans another glimpse of what the characters voiced by the likes of Donald Glover and Beyoncé will look like in the new movie.

The Lion King has been remade 25 years after Disney’s 1994 animated original, with the new film being given the CGI treatment. Jon Favreau, the filmmaker behind the similarly photorealistic The Jungle Book, is directing.

With the film set to hit cinemas on July 19, Disney have now released character posters for a number of the Lion King‘s key players. These include Glover’s Simba and Beyoncé’s Nala, as well as the likes of Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones), Rafiki (John Kani), Zazu (John Oliver), Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen).

You can see the character posters below.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

We’ve yet to hear either Glover or Beyoncé in their respective roles as Simba and Nala, but the first trailer for the remake quickly became the most-viewed Disney trailer debut of all time late last year.

In other Disney news, the first photos of Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park have been released ahead of its opening later today.

The 14-acre attraction is located in Anaheim, California and precedes another park that will open at Disney World in Orlando, Florida on August 29.