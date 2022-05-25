‘The Lord Of The Rings’ cast reunite over 20 years after first film

The Lord Of The Rings‘ cast of young hobbits celebrated a “successful” meal together, two decades on from the release of The Fellowship Of The Ring.

Dominic Monaghan, who played Merry in the hugely successful film franchise based on JRR Tolkien’s series of books, shared a photo from a reunion dinner he shared with his former co-stars Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), and Billy Boyd (Pippin) – now aged 45, 41, 51, and 53 respectively.

“It was another one of those successful smash it out of the park kick it into row Z slap my arse and call me lucy any of it was recorded none of us would work again…..meal’s [sic],” Monaghan captioned the Instagram photo.

The group previously reunited for The Late Show (December 15) ahead of the first film’s 20th anniversary. Host Stephen Colbert introduced a hip-hop tribute titled ‘#1 Trilly’, where several members of the cast teamed up with Killer Mike and Method Man to wax lyrical about the film trilogy.

The forthcoming Lord Of The Rings TV series, meanwhile, will be available on Amazon Prime Video in September. The show is reportedly the most expensive TV show of all time, with its first five seasons costing at least $1billion (£739m) – watch the trailer below.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premiere on September 2, 2022.