The new remastered Lord Of The Rings trilogy is set to be screened in select IMAX theatres in the United States from tomorrow (February 5).

It was announced last October that the iconic trilogy was coming to 4K UHD Blu-Ray for the first time in December.

Now, the enhanced versions are set to come to a number of theatres this month. The first week will see screenings of first film The Fellowship of the Ring, while The Two Towers and Return of the King will open a week later (February 12).

Advertisement

“For the first time in IMAX, experience the magic of Middle-Earth. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is making its debut on the BIG screen,” IMAX tweeted to announce the screenings.

“Remastered by Peter Jackson in stunning 4K, experience the epic in IMAX theatres Feb 5.” It’s not been revealed yet whether any UK cinemas will host the trilogy when they reopen after the current lockdown.

For the first time in IMAX, experience the magic of Middle-Earth. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is making its debut on the BIG screen. Remastered by Peter Jackson in stunning 4K, experience the epic in IMAX theatres Feb 5. Reserve your seat: https://t.co/LBzdw8tML0 pic.twitter.com/Q9wexUkRAx — IMAX (@IMAX) February 3, 2021

Speaking of the process of creating the 4K versions of the films, director Peter Jackson said: “It was interesting going back and revisiting these films because I realized how inconsistent they were. And that’s really due to the way in which the Lord of the Rings trilogy was shot first, about 20 years ago.

The Lord of the Rings was shot on 35mm. The color timing was done on an old-fashioned mechanical way for the first Lord of the Rings movie. Then we switched to digital colour timing for the 35mm negative for the next two.”

Advertisement

He added: “They look like they were done today, not 20 years ago. This process, the way I see it, it’s not about making the film different. It’s simply taking a 20-year-old movie and making it feel like it’s a modern film.”

Meanwhile, a new Lord Of The Rings TV series is currently in the works at Amazon, and is set to feature new lands from J.R.R. Tolkein’s universe according to a synopsis.

It reads: “Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”l