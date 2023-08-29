‘The Lord Of The Rings’ soundtrack voted UK’s favourite film score

The soundtrack for The Lord Of The Rings trilogy has been voted the best film music by the UK public.

Howard Shore’s soundtrack took the number one spot on a list of the top 100 film scores compiled by Classic FM, which received over 10,000 votes. The winner was revealed on Monday (August 28) on the radio station by presenter Jonathan Ross.

Speaking about the win, Shore said: “Many thanks to all the Classic FM listeners. I’m very happy that I was able to bring you a little closer to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.”

His soundtrack beat John Williams’ scores for Schindler’s List and Star Wars, placed in second and third respectively. John Barry’s soundtrack for Out Of Africa and Hans Zimmer’s score for Gladiator round out the top five. You can check out the full list here.

Shore’s score for The Hobbit trilogy was also listed, finishing in 80th place.

Williams, however, is the UK’s most popular composer overall – with 11 entries across the entire top 100. Along with Star Wars and Schindler’s List, these include Jurassic Park (8), Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (11), Indiana Jones (13), Saving Private Ryan (21), E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (30), Jaws (39), Superman (47), Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (58) and War Horse (87).

Zimmer, meanwhile, has ten entries in the top 100, ranging from Interstellar (17), The Lion King (23) to Pirates Of The Caribbean (31).

The first entry in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, was released in 2001. This was followed by The Two Towers and Return Of The King in 2002 and 2003 respectively.

The franchise recently made the transition to TV with Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power last year. A second season is currently in development.