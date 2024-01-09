New ‘Star Wars’ movie announced: ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

A new Star Wars movie has been announced, titled The Mandalorian & Grogu. It is set to be directed and produced by Jon Favreau and will begin production later this year.

It will be the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the $1billion movie which concluded the franchise’s original saga. However, there have since been some successful live-action spin-off television shows, including The Mandalorian.

The series, created by Favreau, follows a bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal, and stars a beloved character named Grogu, also known to fans as Baby Yoda. The series currently has three seasons, and is in development for a fourth. Other series in the MandoVerese which have grown to popularity in recent years include The Book Of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and the upcoming series, Skeleton Crew.

Now, Favreau is taking on a full-length feature film. He will produce alongside Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy, as well as Ahsoka creator, Dave Filoni.

Favreau said in a statement: “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created.”

He continued: “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Kennedy spoke about the upcoming collaboration saying: “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

The release date for The Mandalorian & Grogu is unconfirmed, however there are a few untitled Star Wars movies to look forward to in the future, with the first being scheduled for May 22 2026, the second for December 18 2026 and the third for December 17 2027.

