‘The Marvels’ first reactions praise “astonishingly wacky” sequel as a “pleasant surprise”

The Marvels has been mostly praised as a “delight” in first reactions following the film’s premiere.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the upcoming superhero blockbuster sees Brie Larson return as Captain Marvel alongside Teyonah Parris as WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

After the film held its premiere in Las Vegas on Tuesday (November 7), critics have been sharing their first reactions on social media – with many praising in particular Vellani’s “standout” turn as Kamala.

“The Marvels is the most fun I’ve had watching a superhero movies in a while! It’s hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power,” Pop Culture Planet founder Kristen Maldonado wrote on X. “Kamala was a stand out & so many moments surprised me.”

The Washington Post reporter Herb Scribner said it was “funny, silly, short and sweet” and “exactly what a comic book movie should be”. Erik Voss, host of Deep Dive, called it an “astonishingly wacky film”.

#TheMarvels is the most fun I’ve had watching a superhero movie in a while! It’s hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power. Kamala was a stand out & so many moments surprised me. There was a great balance of the team, while dropping shocking bombs that will change EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/Zj6Lbc5xKn — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) November 8, 2023

My early #TheMarvels review — —Yes. So much yes. —This film is so much fun and exactly what a comic book movie should be. It’s funny, silly, short and sweet, action-packed. Loved the cosmic sci-fi moments. Plenty of MCU interconnectivity without being overbearing. —We will… pic.twitter.com/ANzu9cQ9MH — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) November 8, 2023

THE MARVELS is an astonishingly wacky film. I had a lot of fun. Iman Vellani was born to be an MCU star. She elevates a tangled story into a Marvel nerd’s dream. Sometimes that dream wavers out of sync. But it sticks the landing. My non-spoiler review will go up on NR tomorrow! — Erik Voss (@eavoss) November 8, 2023

“The Marvels was a very pleasant surprise,” Awards Radar editor Joey Magidson wrote. “Light on its feet and fun, it feels like something from the early days of the MCU. Now, that also includes a weak villain, but there’s an absolutely hilarious cat related sequence that I loved.”

A few reactions were slightly less effusive. Collider’s Nate Richard said “the story is a huge mess with an underutilised villain and an underwhelming finale”, while DiscussingFilm‘s Andrew J. Salazar said it “feels like it lost its battle in the editing room”.

Check out more reactions below.

The Marvels was a very pleasant surprise. Light on its feet and fun, it feels like something from the early days of the MCU. Now, that also includes a weak villain, but there’s an absolutely hilarious cat-related sequence that I loved. As always, stay for the credits!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/XO6LjV2tgT — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) November 8, 2023

Despite everyone on screen trying their best, #TheMarvels feels like it lost its battle in the editing room. Scenes don't flow into each other & you can't tell when the first act or second act begins. There's a few really dope scenes but studio interference might be to blame. — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) November 8, 2023

I went into #TheMarvels with extremely low expectations and it wasn't half bad.

Iman Villani and Teyonah Parris are easily the highlights. Love their chemistry with Brie Larson.

Unfortunately, the story is a huge mess with an underutilized villain and an underwhelming finale. pic.twitter.com/71xYG2B3NJ — Nate Richard (@NateKnowsMovies) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is a good time at the movies. Definitely not everything works, and there are two cringe-inducing sequences that threaten to derail the whole thing. BUT DeCosta can direct action sequences, it’s never boring, and the leads are all very good. 👍 pic.twitter.com/sWmy19NAum — Clarence Moye (@ClarenceMoye) November 8, 2023

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a delight! The power-swapping plot is cool & all, but the real fun comes from the stellar chemistry between Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & Iman Vellani. Low stakes aside, it delivers some of Marvel’s best action & comedy to date! See it with a crowd 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qz8k9j6nAm — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) November 8, 2023

THE MARVELS is very uneven. Weak story with a terrible, generic villain.

But Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani have great chemistry and are a blast together. Add in some creative action and if nothing else you’ve at least got a fun time at the movies.#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/OmJiSRFcNd — Matt Hambidge (@MattHambidge) November 8, 2023

NO CAP…Tain, 😏 the #TheMarvels isn’t the train wreck the media has been pushing it to be. Sure, the story can be uneven at times & the villain isn’t memorable but #MsMarvel and #MonicaRambeau carried this film and also made #CaptainMarvel a more interesting. This is better pic.twitter.com/G21fa0rLPj — Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) November 8, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Marvels is on track to open with $60-$65million at the US box office in its opening weekend in what would be one of the lowest starts for a Marvel Studios production. The studios’ lowest opening to date is 2008’s The Incredible Hulk at $55.4million.

None of the cast have been able to promote The Marvels due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Recently, Marvel shared a final trailer featuring footage from Avengers: Endgame, which also confirmed an appearance from Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

The Marvels is released in UK and US cinemas on November 10.