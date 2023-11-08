NewsFilm News

‘The Marvels’ first reactions praise “astonishingly wacky” sequel as a “pleasant surprise”

Some however criticised the villain and an "uneven" story

By Adam Starkey
The Marvels has been mostly praised as a “delight” in first reactions following the film’s premiere.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the upcoming superhero blockbuster sees Brie Larson return as Captain Marvel alongside Teyonah Parris as WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

After the film held its premiere in Las Vegas on Tuesday (November 7), critics have been sharing their first reactions on social media – with many praising in particular Vellani’s “standout” turn as Kamala.

The Marvels is the most fun I’ve had watching a superhero movies in a while! It’s hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power,” Pop Culture Planet founder Kristen Maldonado wrote on X. “Kamala was a stand out & so many moments surprised me.”

The Washington Post reporter Herb Scribner said it was “funny, silly, short and sweet” and “exactly what a comic book movie should be”. Erik Voss, host of Deep Dive, called it an “astonishingly wacky film”.

The Marvels was a very pleasant surprise,” Awards Radar editor Joey Magidson wrote. “Light on its feet and fun, it feels like something from the early days of the MCU. Now, that also includes a weak villain, but there’s an absolutely hilarious cat related sequence that I loved.”

A few reactions were slightly less effusive. Collider’s Nate Richard said “the story is a huge mess with an underutilised villain and an underwhelming finale”, while DiscussingFilm‘s Andrew J. Salazar said it “feels like it lost its battle in the editing room”.

Check out more reactions below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Marvels is on track to open with $60-$65million at the US box office in its opening weekend in what would be one of the lowest starts for a Marvel Studios production. The studios’ lowest opening to date is 2008’s The Incredible Hulk at $55.4million.

None of the cast have been able to promote The Marvels due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Recently, Marvel shared a final trailer featuring footage from Avengers: Endgame, which also confirmed an appearance from Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

The Marvels is released in UK and US cinemas on November 10.

