Marvel Studios has confirmed that The Marvels has been delayed by four months.

The Nia DaCosta-directed sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel had been scheduled for release July 28 but will now be shared on November 10.

Alongside the delay, Marvel shared a new poster for The Marvels, confirming the new release date but also emphasising the “togetherness” of the film. The Marvels also acts as a follow-up to 2021’s WandaVision and 2022’s Ms. Marvel.

Earlier this week, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed plans to slow down the release of new content. “The pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there’s so much product out there,” he added.

The synopsis for The Marvels reads: “Following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Spectrum/Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why.”

The Marvels will also star Samuel L Jackson in his fifteenth outing as Nick Fury alongside Marvel newcomer Zawe Ashton, who will play the lead villain.

In a 2021 interview, DaCosta called herself “Marvel trash” before she explained how she “grew up with the comics and watching the Spider-Man cartoon. I knew a lot about the Marvel universe in general.”

“For The Marvels, my biggest thing going into it was making sure I approached these characters as human beings and not necessarily as superheroes,” she added. “I want to know more about Captain Marvel. Who is she? What are her fears? What drives her? How do you actually deal with being the most powerful being in the universe? How does that weigh on you? That’s the sort of thing I want to explore.”

Last year, Larson hit back at online trolls with a photo of the The Marvels cast and crew.

Marvel has just released Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 set to follow in May.