The Matrix 4 will be released in cinemas on the same day as John Wick 4 in 2021.

Both movies will feature Keanu Reeves starring in a lead role, and it’s now been confirmed that the films will be released in just under 18 months’ time.

The release date for John Wick 4, the sequel to this year’s Chapter 3 – Parabellum, had its release date of May 21, 2021 confirmed back in August.

Warner Bros. Studios confirmed yesterday (December 11) that The Matrix 4, which is still untitled, will hit cinemas on May 21, 2021 as well.

Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski is directing the upcoming sequel, which will star Reeves alongside the likes of Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that Frozen II and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff is joining the cast.

It’ll be the first Matrix movie to be released since 2003’s double-header The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said of the franchise’s revival: “We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker – and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Back in October, Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith expressed his regret over turning down a role in the original Matrix movie.