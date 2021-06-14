‘The Matrix 4’ star Jessica Henwick joins ‘Knives Out 2’ cast

Jessica Henwick has joined the cast of the Knives Out sequel.

The actress, who will star opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the fourth instalment of The Matrix, is now on board for Knives Out 2, Deadline reports.

She joins Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Edward Norton in the forthcoming sequel, which is again being helmed by Rian Johnson.

The news follows a report in April that Netflix bought the Knives Out franchise for $450million (£327million).

Johnson’s original 2019 film was a massive box office success, earning $311.4million (£226million) on a $40million (£29million) budget.

A Knives Out sequel was officially announced back in February 2020. According to Variety, the rights to that film and a further Knives Out movie have now been bought by Netflix.

Johnson, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at both the BAFTAs and the Oscars for the original Knives Out, will write and direct two new films. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the private detective Benoit Blanc.

In a four star review of Knives Out, NME said: “Everything about this film is a hoot. Johnson’s control of so many characters and so many plot twists is extremely impressive, even more so for being so un-showy.

“He gets out of the film’s way and lets his story go haring off in all sorts of directions until it winds up at an ending that makes sense of a whole lot of madness that precedes it.”