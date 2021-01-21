‘The Matrix’ actress Gina Torres disappointed her character isn’t returning for the sequel

The Matrix star Gina Torres has expressed her disappointment that her character won’t be returning in the latest instalment of the series.

Torres, who appeared in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, played Cas, the widow of former pilot Dozer. The character, along with her two children, were from the city of Zion in the films – the last human city on Earth.

Torres’ character was alive at the end of the original Matrix trilogy, but isn’t returning for the next film in the franchise – something that the actor isn’t happy about in light of the fact Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are returning, despite appearing to die.

Speaking to Variety, Torres said: “Not to be bitter or anything, but the people that are actually in the movie, I believe died.

“And the people that aren’t didn’t. So that’s all I have to say about that. I’m so curious about where they’re going with this. And what’s their jumping off point and what story they want because it just felt like they told it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Torres reflected on her role in the original Matrix trilogy and how impressed she was seeing the films for the first time.

“The [directors] had a dinner party because they wanted to show the cast what they had cut together,” Torres recalled. “And what they had cut together was the beginning of the rescue sequence.

“It was Carrie-Anne. It was Hugo [Weaving] basically telling his men they were already dead. Cut to Carrie-Anne kicking major butt and then that whole bank sequence where they go to rescue Morpheus and the first time you see bullet-time.”

Torres added: “I’m sitting there and I didn’t even know my mouth was open. Like I had no idea how far down my jaw had dropped. And then I don’t think I had actually taken a breath for three minutes. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what y’all are doing all the way down here in Sydney!'”

The Matrix 4 is currently set for release in December, having faced delays in production during the coronavirus crisis. Prior to the shutdown, Reeves was spotted filming as Neo in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Meanwhile, Laurence Fishburne recently revealed that he’s “not been invited” to reprise his role of Morpheus for the reboot, adding: “I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”