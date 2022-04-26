‘The Matrix’ directors to auction memorabilia to benefit trans youth charity

The Matrix creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski have announced a movie memorabilia auction to raise money for a trans youth charity.

The filmmakers confirmed on social media that they will be auctioning off props and concept art from The Matrix but also Sense8 and V For Vendetta.

“Hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve been collecting over the years!!” Lilly told fans on Twitter.

“No ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical [artefacts]!”

The Wachowskis will be raising money for Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, with their event titled Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection.

Most recently, Lana Wachowski directed The Matrix: Resurrections without her sister Lilly, and explained how writing the film helped her grieve her parents.

“I didn’t ever wanna make another Matrix movie,” she said. “I told everyone for 18 years I didn’t wanna make another Matrix movie. Lilly told everyone that she didn’t wanna make another Matrix movie. And then I had a tragedy in my life and my parents passed away.

“I needed something to help me with the grief and inventing a story where two people come back to life was healing and comforting and I was non-judgemental, I just wrote it. I didn’t know what I was gonna do with it, but then I read part of the story to that woman right there [pointing to someone off-camera] and she said, ‘Oh my god, you have to tell this story’.”

In a three-star review of The Matrix: Resurrections, NME said: “The inventive fight scenes are definitely bracing if you’ve seen one too many toothless superhero movies, and there are some memorable performances.

“Along the way, Wachowski weaves in some timely ideas about human nature and complacency, and the fundamental importance of love. This doesn’t lead the film to an entirely satisfying climax, but it definitely gets you thinking.”