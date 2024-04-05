‘The Matrix’ fans threaten to boycott new sequel as Wachowskis won’t be directing

The Matrix fans have vowed not to watch the franchise’s forthcoming movie, after it was announced that the fifth instalment would not be directed by creators Lana and Lily Wachowski.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. confirmed that a new movie is in development, with The Martian‘s Drew Goddard set to direct.

The upcoming sequel will be the first film in the series not to be directed by Lana or Lily Wachowski, although the former is attached as an executive producer.

“If it ain’t Wachowski I will not watchski,” posted one fan on X (formerly Twitter), while as another added: “I was fine with a new Star Wars without George Lucas, but a new Matrix without either of the Wachowski sisters feels deeply sacrilegious.”

if it ain’t wachowski I will not watchskihttps://t.co/wC2AIHXMHX — Joshua Rivera (@jmrivera02) April 3, 2024

I was fine with a new Star Wars without George Lucas, but a new Matrix without either of the Wachowski sisters feels deeply sacrilegious. https://t.co/1nix0L1ZA7 — Ben Is Afraid (@filmbouff) April 4, 2024

Others were more supportive of Goddard, with one person writing: “Sometimes a fresh set of eyes is a good thing. And sometimes it’s ok to let something go and leave it be. I hope it’s the former but fear it’s the latter.”

Another posted: “As long as Lana and Lilly have creative input on the script… keep em’ coming!”

As long as Lana and Lilly are producing and have creative input on the script! pic.twitter.com/WNYnOKZb3x — John Handem Piette (@JohnHPiette) April 3, 2024

Plot details have not yet been revealed, but Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman has teased that the story will build on the fantasy world without straying too far from what originally made the series a success.

Created by the Wachowskis, The Matrix franchise began in 1999 with what is considered to be one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Three sequels followed: 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections.

It’s currently unclear if lead cast members Keanu Reeves or Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Neo and Trinity, respectively, and the same applies to Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who made up the cast of Resurrections.

Ressurections, which arrived after an 18-year gap and was the first film in the series to be directed solely by Lana Wachowski, performed poorly at the box office, grossing just $159million worldwide with a budget of $190million.