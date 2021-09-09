The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has been released, marking the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo.

Following the launch of a promotional website littered with teasers earlier this week, the highly-anticipated sequel has received a full-length trailer featuring Neo and franchise veteran Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. You can check it out below.

The trailer opens with Neo visiting a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris, before we’re reintroduced to Trinity inside a coffee shop. The trailer is soundtracked by Jefferson Airplane’s White Rabbit.

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the series of sci-fi films, following the 1999 original and its two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which both released in 2003 six months apart.

This new instalment is directed by Lana Wachowski, who has helmed every film in the franchise alongside sister Lilly. The latter recently opened up about why she chose not to return for this next entry, stating she “needed time away from this industry”.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt all reprise their roles for The Matrix Resurrections, with newcomers including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Telma Hopkins.

Some of the franchise’s former stars will not return, however, such as Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres. Torres expressed disappointment in her exclusion from the new entry, while Fishburne said back in June that he was still unsure why Wachowski didn’t ask him to return.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in UK cinemas on December 22, 2021. In the US, it will also be released on HBO Max the same day.