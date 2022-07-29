‘The Matrix Revolutions’ actor Mary Alice, who played The Oracle, dies

Actor Mary Alice, who played The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, has died.

The actor passed away in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday (July 27), as confirmed by the New York Police department to The Hollywood Reporter. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 85, and 86.

A cause of death has not been released.

Alice starred in the third Matrix film, 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, where she played The Oracle who imparts wisdom to Neo (Keanu Reeves).

She won a Tony award for Best Featured Actress In A Play in the original 1987 Broadway production of Fences. Alice was also known for playing Lettie Bostic in NBC sitcom A Different World from 1987 to 1989.

Her other notable roles include Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle, 1990’s To Sleep With Anger and HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue. She also won an Emmy in 1993 for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in drama series I’ll Fly Away.

Colman Domingo paid tribute to Alice on Twitter, writing: “A shoulder we all stood on. A round of applause for Mary Alice. Thank you legend. Rest Easy.”

“Mary Alice was an intense, ferociously creative, profoundly authentic artist,” Wendell Pierce wrote. “Her spirit of expression was infectious. An icon of her craft. I saw her in the original Broadway production of FENCES. A tour de force performance matched by none. Transcendental. Once in a lifetime. RIP.”

You can see more tributes below.

A shoulder we all stood on. A round of applause for Mary Alice. Thank you legend. Rest Easy. pic.twitter.com/WXYEqSOlJA — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) July 28, 2022

Mary Alice was an intense,ferociously creative, profoundly authentic artist. Her spirit of expression was infectious. An icon of the craft. I saw her in the original Broadway production of FENCES. A tour de force performance matched by none.Transcendental. Once in a lifetime. RIP pic.twitter.com/jNROq2D09A — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 29, 2022

What a tremendous talent and example of grace. Rest, Queen. We’re so grateful and fortunate to have been witnesses to your greatness. #MaryAlice https://t.co/xyHK3wkeX9 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) July 28, 2022

RIP Mary Alice…the original Rose Maxson. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time!! Thank you for the work, inspiration and thank you for Rose. Godspeed Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yv3CKGOrDE — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 28, 2022