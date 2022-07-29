NewsFilm News

‘The Matrix Revolutions’ actor Mary Alice, who played The Oracle, dies

She also starred in the original Broadway production of ‘Fences’

By Adam Starkey
Matrix Revolutions
Mary Alice as The Oracle opposite Keanu Reeves as Neo in 'The Matrix Revolutions' CREDIT: Everett Collection

Actor Mary Alice, who played The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, has died.

The actor passed away in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday (July 27), as confirmed by the New York Police department to The Hollywood Reporter. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 85, and 86.

A cause of death has not been released.

Alice starred in the third Matrix film, 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, where she played The Oracle who imparts wisdom to Neo (Keanu Reeves).

Mary Alice
Mary Alice CREDIT: Village Roadshow Productions

She won a Tony award for Best Featured Actress In A Play in the original 1987 Broadway production of Fences. Alice was also known for playing Lettie Bostic in NBC sitcom A Different World from 1987 to 1989.

Her other notable roles include Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle, 1990’s To Sleep With Anger and HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue. She also won an Emmy in 1993 for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in drama series I’ll Fly Away.

Colman Domingo paid tribute to Alice on Twitter, writing: “A shoulder we all stood on. A round of applause for Mary Alice. Thank you legend. Rest Easy.”

“Mary Alice was an intense, ferociously creative, profoundly authentic artist,” Wendell Pierce wrote. “Her spirit of expression was infectious. An icon of her craft. I saw her in the original Broadway production of FENCES. A tour de force performance matched by none. Transcendental. Once in a lifetime. RIP.”

You can see more tributes below.

