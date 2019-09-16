The most famous mistake in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ now has its own documentary

Noel Gallagher even makes an appearance

One of the most famous mistakes in Star Wars: A New Hope is being made into a mockumentary.

For years fans have pointed to a scene where a stormtrooper hits his head on a Death Star door to the point that an investigation is being made to find out who played the mystery character caught on camera.

In his new documentary The Empire Strikes Door, writer, podcaster, and YouTuber Jamie Stangroom interviews different actors who claim to have been the one who made the mistake.

A trailer for the mockumentary – parodying the forthcoming Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – including the famous clip can be viewed below. Both Kevin Smith and Noel Gallagher‘ are also set to appear as talking heads in the documentary. It is due out on September 25.

Meanwhile, it was recently rumoured that Hayden Christensen could return to Episode IX as Anakin Skywalker.

The biggest theory concerning Anakin’s return is that the film’s title refers to him and not Luke Skywalker. It’s rumoured that he will make a comeback as a Force ghost.

Meanwhile, fans recently spotted a small mistake in a scene involving Kylo Ren in the latest dramatic preview for the upcoming film.

Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker forms the final part of the sci-fi franchise’s sequel trilogy and is set for release in UK cinemas on December 19, 2019.