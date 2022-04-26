‘The Mummy’ director calls Tom Cruise film the “biggest failure of my life”

The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman has called the 2017 film the “biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally”.

Tom Cruise starred in the Universal franchise film, which was shunned by critics and underperformed at the box office with a $410million (£345m) global taking.

“I tend to subscribe to the point of view that you learn nothing from your successes, and you learn everything from your failures,” Kurtzman recently said on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast.

“And The Mummy was probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally.”

Kurtzman went on to say “there’s about a million things I regret” about the film, but he also said “it gave me so many gifts that are inexpressibly beautiful.

“I didn’t become a director until I made that movie, and it wasn’t because it was well-directed – it was because it wasn’t. I am very grateful for the opportunity to make those mistakes because it rebuilt me into a tougher person, and it also rebuilt me into a clearer filmmaker.”

Meanwhile, the official trailer for Tom Cruise’s forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick was recently released.

Joseph Kosinski directed the film, which also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Bashir Salahuddin and more.

The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, before reaching cinemas worldwide on May 25.