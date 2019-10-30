‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ composer reveals whether it’s a Christmas or Halloween movie

It's been a mystery since 1993

Danny Elfman, the composer behind The Nightmare Before Christmas, has revealed that the Tim Burton animated film is not a Christmas movie.

Elfman, who has previously scored a host of Burton’s films including Batman, Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, argues that despite it being about the festive season, it is in fact a Halloween movie.

He told USA Today: “It’s obviously about Christmas, but for me, it’s a Halloween movie. Growing up, Halloween was my favourite night of the year and Christmas was a troublesome time. Into my adult years, it was a time where a bit of a dark cloud would follow me around – probably carrying over from my childhood until I had my own kids – and then I developed a new, brighter view of Christmas.

“I also felt very close to Jack Skellington’s plight because I knew what it was like to be the king of my own little world, and to want out of that world and want something else. So I felt very close to the holiday of Halloween, but also very close to Jack and what he was going through.”

Earlier this month, Vans announced its new The Nightmare Before Christmas range.

The special collection, inspired by Tim Burton’s classic 1993 film, features 10 new pieces of footwear along with other clothing items. Van’s Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Old-Skool and Slip-On styles of shoe have been given a spooky redesign akin to the movie’s aesthetic.

Popular characters such as Jack Skellington, Sally Zero and the Zombie Band are presented in colourful images on the shoes, are available for purchase.

Back in 2017, it was reported that a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas was in the works. At the time, it was said that The Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero’s Journey would follow Jack Skellington’s ghost dog Zero on an adventure around the film’s location of Christmas Town.