Trending:

News Film News

The number of movies on Netflix has nearly halved in last five years

A host of new streaming services from production giants have launched this year

Will Richards
Netflix

The number of movies on Netflix has nearly halved across the last five years, a new report states.

The drastic drop in titles looks to be due to the launch of a number of new streaming services from production giants including Disney+, HBO Max and more.

Netflix across the world now has 2,600 fewer movies available for streaming, a drop of 40%, as Streaming Observer report.

Advertisement

The library of films available to watch on US Netflix at the start of 2014 was 6,494. It now stands at 3,849. See the stats for some more countries below.

  • Australia – 3,480
  • Canada – 3,844
  • Germany – 2,704
  • India – 3,515
  • Japan – 3,046
  • Mexico – 2,839
  • New Zealand – 3,436
  • UK – 3,710

HBO Max have reportedly ordered a full reunion special of 'Friends'
‘Friends’ is one of a number of shows leaving Netflix. Credit: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

It was reported earlier this month that the majority of British TV shows on Netflix will be axed from the streaming service over the next year in favour of new service BritBox, a collaboration between the BBC and ITV.

Friends is another high profile show that’s been announced to be leaving Netflix – the iconic sitcom will head to HBO Max as of 2020.

Netflix also angered fans this week when they appeared to remove The Grinch from the streaming service before Christmas.

Advertisement

The platform was also recently forced to edit new Holocaust documentary The Devil Next Door after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the series of “rewriting history”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Blogs

The Roots Of… Rage Against The Machine

Rob Fitzpatrick -
Rage Against The Machine have announced that they're reuniting for a slate of shows in 2020. To celebrate the return of one of rock's...
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

10 Artists Who Defined The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
We celebrate the artists whose work in the 2010s changed the cultural conversation forever
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.