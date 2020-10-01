Very nice! Watch the official trailer for ‘Borat 2’ now

The first trailer for Borat 2 has just been released – check it out below.

Borat 2 has also been officially renamed, with its title now Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The release has been pegged to the upcoming US presidential election, launching in 240 different countries on October 23 via Amazon Prime Video.

Sacha Baron Cohen will be reprising his role as the titular Kazakh journalist, and has written the screenplay alongside Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.

Check out the trailer for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm here:

Plot details for the sequel, obtained by The Film Stage, read: “Trump and Epstein’s relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled.

“We’ve also learned that one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career, and we imagine some backlash and lawsuits will follow.”

Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted in character last month in Los Angeles, driving a yellow pick-up truck while sporting his trademark Borat moustache and wearing a tan suit.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was released in 2006, following the bumbling journalist travelling to the US to make a documentary about the country.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.