The Osbournes reveal who they want to play Ozzy and Sharon in a biopic

Jack and Kelly Osbourne have revealed who they think should play their parents in a biopic about the couple.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the two siblings spoke about the possible project, which was announced to be in development back in 2020, and officially confirmed in 2021.

Bringing up the conversation about their movie, Jack asked the question: “Who do you want to play you guys”?, prompting Kelly to say: “I know who I want to play mum — Florence Pugh. I think Florence Pugh would do a fantastic [job].”

Pugh, 28, recently starred in the critically acclaimed Dune: Part Two, as well as Oscar Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.

Sharon, who has been a contestant on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother, added: “I think Florence Pugh or the little girl from Game of Thrones,” referring to Maisie Williams.

Jack then chimed in with: “You know who I want to play dad? Bill Hader.”

He continued: “Everyone thinks I’m fucking crazy until I show a side-by-side picture, and then that guy’s ability to morph.”

Jack then showed his father a photograph of the American comedy actor, to which Ozzy responded: “Fuck off!” His wife disagreed, repeatedly agreeing with Jack and saying: “I think he could nail it.”

No recent updates to the biopic’s development have been made, however according to the podcast it is set to explore the famous couple’s relationship from 1979 to 1999, covering the rise of Ozzy’s career as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath.

Ozzy made a witty remark on the podcast about the stagnant project saying: “By the time we finish this film I’ll be dead.”

Kelly added that she is “staying out of” the movie. She explained: “Everyone’s got something to do with the movie and I’m staying out of it,” but was interrupted by her brother before she could explain the reason.

Elsewhere, Sharon recently shared that Ozzy was “stoned” in every episode of The Osbournes.